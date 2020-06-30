https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wrong-old-joe-despite-looking-notes-biden-forgets-name-hometown-newspaper-video/

Sleepy Joe Biden on Tuesday held a ‘campaign event’ in Wilmington, Delaware.

77-year-old Biden delivered remarks on the so-called “Coronavirus pandemic” and the economy.

And it was a total bust!

First of all, Biden forced a handful of ‘reporters’ to sit in social distancing circles.

Biden can’t even fill a gym!

Then Biden revealed the entire event was staged — all the questions were pre-planned!

Biden’s mental faculties are no more.

Despite looking down at his notes, Biden forgot the name of his own hometown newspaper!

“Where’s the uh — the Wilmington — uh — uh the Delaware State News — I mean the Delaware News Journal I should say,” said Biden. “That’s my hometown team.”

WATCH:

Despite looking down at his notes, Joe Biden forgot the name of his hometown newspaper. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/LuNmKz6gBJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2020

No wonder why Biden announced Tuesday he will not hold any rallies.

Biden’s mind is gone and no one shows up to his events.

