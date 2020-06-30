https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/woman-los-angeles-trolls-cnn-live-air-sign-says-fake-news-video/

A woman in Los Angeles trolled CNN live on air with a sign that said “fake news.”

CNN was reporting live from a beach in Los Angeles Tuesday on Governor Newsom’s announcement to roll back reopening his state because of a surge in Coronavirus cases.

One beach goer decided to have a little fun.

This woman deserves a medal!

WATCH:

A woman in Los Angeles walks through CNN live on air with a sign that says “fake news” pic.twitter.com/soqhZm1O1w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2020

