https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-biden-gets-caught-supposed-go-next-old-joe-biden-reveals-presser-questions-pre-planned/

Gosh darn it!

The puppet show was going so well.

Why did Joe have to blow it?

Joe Biden had a rally with far left media lackeys on Tuesday.

The media event was held in Wilmington, Delaware.

The media was polite, respectful, never interrupted, and asked their pre-planned questions.

Just like they treat President Trump, right?

Watching how these liberal hacks treat Senile Joe vs. Trump is just outrageous. No fighting back, no disruptions, easy pre-planned questions… NOT EVEN A FOLLOW-UP WHEN AFTER HE CANCELS ALL RALLIES!! pic.twitter.com/UjGGOylfD3 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 30, 2020

TRENDING: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Threatens to Take Action Against Couple Who Protected Home Against Protest Mob on Private Street

Despite all of the pre-planning to prove Joe is still a viable candidate, Old Joe let the cat out of the bag.

During questions and answers Joe Biden thought out loud, “Let’s see. Who am I supposed to go to next?…”

Biden revealed the entire show was staged.

It was all pre-planned and likely rehearsed!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]