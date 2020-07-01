https://www.theblaze.com/news/actor-accuses-notoriously-far-left-filmmaker-joss-whedon-of-gross-abusive-unprofessional-and-completely-unacceptable-behavior-on-set

Notoriously far-left filmmaker Joss Whedon — never one to hide his disdain for Republicans,

particularly for President Donald Trump — is getting a taste of his own medicine from an actor.

Ray Fisher on Wednesday accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior toward the cast and crew during the making of 2017 movie “Justice League,”

Variety reported.

Fisher’s accusation also pointed at former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, the outlet said, adding that they “enabled” Whedon’s alleged behavior. The pair were “Justice League” producers, Variety said.

The actor’s tweet doesn’t offer detail regarding his allegation. Whedon had no comment, the outlet noted, adding that a Warner Bros. rep didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fisher hinted at friction with Whedon earlier this week when he tweeted a clip from the “Justice League” panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con in which he praised the filmmaker as “a great guy” and that [filmmaker Zack] Snyder “picked a good person to come in and clean-up — and finish up for him.”

“I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” the actor wrote in his tweet.

What else do we know about Whedon?

In 2018, Whedon tweeted that

he wanted Trump to die because he was emboldening “monsters.”

“Donald Trump is killing this country,” Whedon declared. “Some of it quickly, some slowly, but he spoils and destroys everything he touches. He emboldens monsters, wielding guns, governmental power, or just smug doublespeak. Or Russia. My hate and sadness are exhausting. Die, Don. Just quietly die.”

After Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, Whedon said

he must not be allowed to have a term in office.

The filmmaker did his best to try keeping Trump out of the White House, though. One particular TV spot from Whedon encourages Americans to vote — just not for a “racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society.”

Content warning: Some profanity and VERY SUGGESTIVE language:

In 2014, Whedon opined that men shouldn’t have any opinions about women’s reproductive rights (i.e., abortion). “Isn’t that like rabbis electing a pope?” he asked.

And in 2012, Whedon created a video mocking presidential candidate Mitt Romney by representing him as a zombie.

