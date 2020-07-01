https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/actress-apologizes-using-topless-photo-demand-justice-breonna-taylor/

A TV actress has apologized for posting a photo showing what she called “side boob” — and then demanding justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Lili Reinhart called her post a “tone deaf.”

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended,” she posted in her apology on Twitter.

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

On Tuesday, the “Riverdale” actress posted a topless picture of herself. In the now-deleted post, Reinhart wrote: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice,” according to Us Weekly.

Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency medical technician (EMT) who in March was shot dead in her Louisville, Ky., apartment by police officers who were serving a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation. It turned out the cops had the wrong apartment.

Reinhart, who also starred in “Hustlers,” has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, telling her 3.1 million followers on Twitter to donate to the cause and educate themselves.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country,” Reinhart wrote on June 1.“We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today.”

Reinhart’s bio on Twitter says simply: “I take as many naps as I can.”

Maybe she oughta’ get back to her napping.

