Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Darryl Daniels is not messing around with rioters and looters. He put out a video on YouTube warning potential trouble-makers that his county will not be a playground for foolishness. “If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in the county and I’ll deputize them to this one purpose: to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” said a white cowboy hat-wearing Daniels while flanked by his deputies.

“If you come to Clay County and think for one second we’ll bend our backs for you, you’re sadly mistaken,” he said. “The second you step out from up under the protection of the Constitution, we’ll be waiting on you and give you everything you want: all the publicity, all the pain, all the glamour and glory for all that five minutes will give you.”

Daniels, a black man, has nothing good to say about Black Lives Matter either. Don’t miss this.

