https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-boogaloo-anti-government/2020/07/01/id/975299

Facebook has banned accounts linked to boogaloo, an anti-government network the social network called “dangerous.”

“For months, we have removed boogaloo content when there is a clear connection to violence or a credible threat to public safety, and today’s designation will mean we remove more content going forward, including Facebook Groups and Pages,” Facebook said on its corporate blog.

Facebook called boogaloo “a violent US-based anti-government network” that they “are designating a violent US-based anti-government network” that it banned under its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.

The ban will keep any boogaloo content from being displayed on the social media platform and will also scrub any content that encourages, compliments or represents the network.

The social media company said it removed 220 accounts from its site, 95 Instagram accounts, 28 pages and 106 groups that represent the network.

Some boogaloo members were arrested recently for planning to kill police officers and launch terrorist attacks during Black Lives Matter events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

