https://www.theblaze.com/news/atlanta-detective-rayshard-brooks-10-charges

An Atlanta detective investigating the events leading to the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks said Brooks would’ve faced 10 criminal charges if he had survived the altercation, according to the Daily Wire.

In a filing for the defense, homicide detective Al Hogan detailed all the crimes he believes Brooks committed before he was shot and killed by Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged with murder.

Hogan described his responsibility in the case as the investigator analyzing “the narrow series of facts that led up to the officer involved shooting.”

“If my investigation reveals that the person against whom force was used violated any laws during the incident, it would be my responsibility to pursue these charges, as well as cooperate with GBI investigators and provide to them any evidence that I had gathered during my investigation,” Hogan wrote.

In the filing, Hogan did not discuss or render any judgment as to whether Rolfe was justified in his use of deadly force.

“After leaving the scene on the night of the incident, I was informed that Rayshard Brooks was alive but critical at Grady Hospital, and I returned to the Homicide office to review all the evidence that I had gathered to determine if Rayshard Brooks’s behavior warranted any criminal charges,” Hogan wrote. “My investigation showed that Rayshard Brooks’s behavior did in fact warrant several criminal charges, but before I was able to pursue the charges I was informed that Rayshard Brooks had died, negating the necessity for that portion of my investigation.”

Hogan said Brooks would have been charged with DUI, two counts of felony obstruction, two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, two counts of battery against a police officer, theft by taking, removal of a weapon from a public official, and robbery.

Police were called to an Atlanta Wendy’s because Brooks was intoxicated and had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-through. After a field sobriety test, officers attempted to arrest Brooks, who resisted and fought the officers. He stole one officer’s taser and fled. Rolfe shot Brooks when Brooks allegedly pointed the taser back at him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

