Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton simply cannot get past her 2016 defeat to President Donald Trump and it has gotten beyond sad.

Every time the president makes the news, be it for a decision he has made or simply a hit piece printed by the mainstream media, she has to get her two cents in.

She did it again on Tuesday after singer and actress Barbra Streisand said that Clinton would have handled the coronavirus crisis better than the president and she just could not help taking a swipe at him.

“Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton – a Woman with a powerful mind – would have handled this pandemic?” the singer said on Monday.

“Being a mother and grandmother, she would’ve instinctively taken care of the public health of the people of the United States,” Streisand said in the tweet.

“She wouldn’t have ignored the pandemic plans, cut the CDC and defunded the World Health Organization,” Streisand said.

“Such a pity that this man who wasn’t elected by a majority of the people holds our lives in his very small hands,” she said.

Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton – a Woman with a powerful mind – would have handled this pandemic? Being a mother and grandmother, she would’ve instinctively taken care of the public health of the people of the United States. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 29, 2020

She wouldn’t have ignored the pandemic plans, cut the CDC and defunded the World Health Organization. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 29, 2020

Such a pity that this man who wasn’t elected by a majority of the people holds our lives in his very small hands. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 29, 2020

Clinton quote-tweeted the singer and said, “I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure.”

I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure. https://t.co/YSZS0Lvqo9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2020

Clinton’s comment shifted the topic as she was referring to the news reports that President Trump was briefed by intelligence agencies about the Russians offering bounties on the heads of American soldiers.

The president and the White House have maintained that he was not briefed on the plot. White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien also said on Tuesday that the president was not briefed.

“Over the past several days, the New York Times and other news outlets have reported on allegations regarding our troops in Afghanistan,” he said, according to The Hill. “While we do not normally discuss such matters, we constantly evaluate intelligence reports and brief the president as necessary.”

“Because the allegations in recent press articles have not been verified or substantiated by the Intelligence Community, President Trump had not been briefed on the items. Nevertheless, the Administration, including the National Security Council staff, have been preparing should the situation warrant action,” he added.

O’Brien went on to excoriate whoever the person or persons were that leaked the sensitive intelligence information to the media.

“To those government officials who betray the trust of the people of the United States by leaking classified information, your actions endanger our national security. No matter the motivation, there is never a justification for such conduct,” he said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that the president “was not personally briefed.”

But Clinton is so determined to undermine the president and avenge her defeat in 2016 that if President Trump sneezes she is going to have a sarcastic tweet about it.

And the facts do not really matter to people like Clinton, Streisand, or any of the Democrats and Never Trumpers who want to see former Vice President Joe Biden win in November.

Any narrative is a good one to latch on to and see if it sticks. They tried Russian collusion. They toyed with the 25th Amendment, claiming the president is cognitively impaired, while their candidate has noticeable trouble completing sentences. They’ve blamed him for the coronavirus pandemic. All the attacks have failed. Now they are circling back to Russia.

It is a never-ending cycle of ridiculous accusations and it is not likely to stop before the November election.

