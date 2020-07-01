https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-lives-matter-protesters-chant-in-dc-israel-we-know-you-you-murder-children-too

Black Lives Matter protesters marching through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday were captured on video chanting, “Israel we know you, you murder children too.”

What are the details?

Nic Rowan, a reporter for The Washington Examiner, posted the footage online with the caption, “It was only a matter of time before the DC protests turned anti-Semitic.”

Rowan noted that the crowd “immediately switched to the more standard ‘Black Lives Matter’ chant after the ‘Israel kills children’ one.”

The anti-Israel chant by BLM protestors comes days after Black Lives Matter U.K.

sparked outrage by publicly declaring on Twitter, “As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israel’s settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand by our Palestinian comrades. FREE PALESTINE.”

Fox News reported that the tweets by BLM’s UK group have caused organizations in Great Britain to distance themselves from the movement. The outlet noted that “the radical bent of the Black Lives Matter movement is not a secret, and the primary U.S. organization boasts of its desire to ‘disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure’ and to promote the defunding of police.”

BLM has gained nationwide influence in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody, organizing protests across the U.S. against police brutality that have continued for weeks. A number of U.S. corporations have publicly declared their support for the movement, which one BLM founder boasts was created by “trained Marxists.”

In reaction to the video of BLM protesters chanting, “Israel we know you, you murder children too,” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted, “I wonder if all the GOP Senators (@MittRomney & @SenatorBraun) and corporations who support and endorse BLM also support the idea that Israel ‘murders children?'”

