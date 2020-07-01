https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-democrat-tyrant-gavin-newsom-closes-indoor-dining-museums-theaters-california-allowing-blm-antifa-riot/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday announced he will be rolling back the state’s reopening due to the surge in Coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Newsom shut it down.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange County were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, zoos and museums.

#BREAKING L.A., Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Orange County must close INDOOR operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, zoos, museums, cardrooms immediately. @GavinNewsom says businesses can stay open if they move them outdoors. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 1, 2020

CBSN Bay Area reported:

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday afternoon that the state would be shutting down indoor operations for restaurants, zoos and museums and several other sectors effective immediately. The governor said that state officials were focusing on certain sectors of the economy where the spread is more likely to occur to mitigate the spread. Effective immediately, Newsom said California is instructing certain sectors to close indoor operations due to the risk of spread. The new mandate applied to all counties that have been on the state’s county monitoring list for three consecutive days. The sectors required to close their indoor facilities include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and cardrooms, Newsom said.. That guidance will be in place for the next three weeks.

Parking facilities at all state beaches will in Southern California and the Bay Area will be closed for the 4th of July.

Newsom’s main concern? FAMILY GATHERINGS FOR THE 4TH OF JULY – NOT BLM RIOTS.

Newsom didn’t say a word about this George Floyd protest a few weeks ago:

It’s so weird that California is seeing a spike in covid cases. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that doesn’t have anything to do with the massive protests a few weeks back.pic.twitter.com/79ZjHteuFr — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) June 29, 2020

Newsom actually believes he has the authority to dictate to people how they interact with their own friends and family at 4th of July BBQs.

Newsom said he’s concerned about people who may go to a barbecue only to take off their face masks to eat and drink and leave their masks off.

How the hell is this any of Newsom’s business or concern?

“I cannot say it enough; I said it last week, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again. We’ve got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings. Not just bars. Not just being out in the streets where people are protesting and the like,” said Newsom. “It’s specifically family gatherings. Where family members or rather households — immediate and extended family members — begin to mix and take down their guard. They may walk into that barbecue with masks on; then they put the cooler down and the mask comes off, they have a glass of water, and all of a sudden nieces and nephews start congregating.”

