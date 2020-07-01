https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-seattle-police-retaking-capitol-hill-neighborhood-occupied-by-far-left-activists-for-weeks

Seattle law enforcement officials launched an effort early Wednesday morning to retake the Capital Hill neighborhood that fringe activists occupied for weeks. The law enforcement action comes after multiple people were shot and two teenagers killed.

“Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area. Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area,” the Seattle Police Department said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order.”

“Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings,” the department added. “Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.”

Journalist Andy Ngo, who covers extremists on the political Left, wrote: “Tons of trash and junk remain on the streets of CHAZ. Despite promises to hold the territory by any means necessary, protesters didn’t put up much resistance this morning. CHAZ was retaken by police in a matter of minutes.”

