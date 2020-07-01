http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/HVFbXsxSg2U/the-blm-fraud-more.php

Tucker Carlson Tonight drew record ratings for FOX News in the quarter just concluded. Breaking the record previously held by Sean Hannity, Tucker had the best quarter ever for a cable news program. Variety covers the story here.

Last night’s show suggested to me why this may be the case. Tucker had on Brit Hume for a blast of truth about the noxious Black Lives Matter crowd. BLM is a movement dedicated to revolution, not reform, and Brit didn’t quite get there, but he got here: “[The fact] that this movement has taken root in corporate America the way it has with all the sickening political correctness that’s coming out of there about supporting Black Lives Matter and all the rest of it, it really is stomach-turning and it amounts to supposedly serious people falling for a fraud” (video clip below via Ian Schwartz/RCP).

The highlight of last night’s show was the interview with Mark McCloskey of St. Louis. It’s quite a story and Tucker covered all the important points.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

