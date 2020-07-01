https://www.westernjournal.com/carl-reiners-son-actor-rob-reiner-reacts-dads-death-guiding-light/

As news of Carl Reiner’s death has spread, the actor’s fans, friends and family have taken to social media to speak of his great talent and impressive understanding of comedy.

“Carl Reiner was a comedic giant, one of the smartest comedy minds ever,” actor Ben Stiller shared in a Twitter post. “He used his voice to the very end, speaking truth to power and the insanity we are all living in. So much respect for him. Sending love to his family. #RIP”

“My friend Carl Reiner died last night,” actor Alan Alda tweeted. “His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl.”

Mel Brooks, who knew Reiner well and worked with him on the classic comedy routine “The 2000 Year Old Man” — the party gag that eventually turned into a legendary series of comic albums — wrote about the special bond the two had developed over 70 years in show business.

“Carl was a giant, unmatched in his contributions to entertainment,” Brooks wrote. “He created comedy gems like The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Jerk, and Where’s Poppa? I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on Your Show of Shows, and we’ve been best friends ever since.”

“I loved him. When we were doing The 2000 Year Old Man together there was no better straight man in the world. So whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend — nobody could do it better. He’ll be greatly missed. A tired cliché in times like this, but in Carl Reiner’s case it’s absolutely true. He will be greatly missed.”

Veteran actor William Shatner also passed along his condolences, referring to Reiner as a “master at his craft.”

“From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft,” Shatner tweeted. “I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”

Carl Reiner (March 20, 1922 – June 29, 2020). WW2 vet. And an irreplaceable comedic genius. We were lucky to have him as long as we did. RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/bKGcc1V1lE — John Orloff (@johnorloff) June 30, 2020

“Carl Reiner was comedy genius,” actor/comedian Jason Alexander shared in a Twitter post. “Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well.”

Rob Reiner, Carl’s son, has looked up to his father as a role model. A director and actor himself, he “often felt pressured about measuring up to his father’s twelve Emmys, and prestigious awards and successful streak,” according to IMDb.

On June 30, Rob shared a short but sweet message on Twitter.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

“Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Thanks to his wildly successful film career and his many friends, Carl Reiner will long be remembered as a great comedian, an accomplished actor and a good man.

