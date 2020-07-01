https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/cnbc-poll-support-trump-gop-senators-falls-battleground-states/

By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump is losing ground against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden both nationwide and in critical swing states, according to a CNBC poll released Wednesday.

The poll shows the president down eight points against former vice-president Biden, who has 49% support overall.

In Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, the three states most critical to Trump’s reelection, he trails Biden by six points, five points and eight points, respectively.

TRENDING: Popular Fox News anchor fired for ‘willful sexual misconduct’

Trump is down five points against Biden in Florida, according to the poll, and is also down seven points in both North Carolina and Arizona.

The CNBC poll is in line with other polls that have shown the president’s approval slipping in recent weeks.

Previous polls show voters have largely disapproved of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his administration’s response to protests that have continued nationwide over the death of George Floyd.

In the six battleground states, 35% of voters strongly approve of Trump overall, while 51% strongly disapprove, according to the CNBC poll.

Do you believe Trump’s support is sinking in battleground states? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Thirty-five percent of battleground voters blamed Trump for the country’s recent increase in hospitalizations, and 55% agreed that “Donald Trump is pushing states to reopen their economies too quickly in order to boost his own reelection chances,” according to the poll.

Here are all the details: Swing state voters give Trump dismal marks as coronavirus cases spike, CNBC/Change Research poll finds: https://t.co/zAfzRWlywa — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 1, 2020

Senate Republicans in competitive races are at risk of losing their seats as well. In Arizona, Sen. Martha McSally is trailing her challenger, former Navy captain and astronaut Mark Kelly, by nine points, according to Wednesday’s CNBC poll.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is 10 points behind challenger Cal Cunningham, an Army Reserve veteran of operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan, the CNBC poll also reported. In Michigan, incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is leading his challenger, John James, by seven points.

The CNBC polling was conducted in partnership with Change Research, a Democratic pollster. The battleground poll was conducted from June 26-28 among 3,739 likely voters in the six mentioned states and has a margin of error of 1.6%. The national poll was conducted simultaneously among 1,663 likely voters and has a margin of error of 2.4%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

