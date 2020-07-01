http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uTGncC3v6Js/

Tuesday, on his CNN program, host Chris Cuomo challenged St. Louis homeowner Mark McCloskey on the merits of his use of self-defense of life and property by brandishing a firearm in front of his home as a mob of protesters threatened him and his wife.

According to Cuomo, by doing so, McCloskey and his wife had become the “face of white resistance” to the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

“[Y]ou have been used and politically weaponized as a face of white resistance to that movement,” Cuomo declared. “And that’s why I asked you that, not because that’s how you see yourself. But that’s how you are being seen. I wanted to give you a chance with counsel to respond to that. I don’t see that as an unfair question.”

After several back-and-forths between Cuomo and McCloskey and his attorney Albert Watkins, Cuomo closed by reiterating his insistence McCloskey was the “white resistance.”

“You were within your rights,” Cuomo added. “It should be judged as such. I wanted to talk to you about the broader implication. I wanted to talk about the horrible picture of what’s going on in America right now. To me, it’s not about what’s right and wrong in a court of law. It’s what we have right and wrong about how we treat each other. That’s why the president tweeted this tweet, Mr. Watkins, you know it, and Mr. McCloskey, you know it. He retweeted it because he liked the image of white resistance to this movement, and I’m not saying that it was fair to you. But we know that’s why he did it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

