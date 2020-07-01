https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/college-bans-students-leaving-state-bans-family-campus-covid-reopening/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Some colleges have been criticized for vague reopening plans to account for the novel coronavirus.

Colby College isn’t one of them. Its reopening plan for the fall, which President David Greene said will cost up to $10 million, might be best labeled with a skull-and-bones warning.

The private liberal arts school in Maine is requiring explicit permission for various activities, including students wishing to leave the state and family members visiting the campus. Students will also be forced to take a loyalty oath to COVID-19 prevention.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

