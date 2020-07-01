https://www.theblaze.com/news/swastika-pizza-restaurant-fires-employees

Jason Laska stopped at a Little Caesars Pizza in Brook Park, Ohio, on Saturday night and brought home grab-and-go pizza.

But he and his wife Misty said they were shocked to find a swastika on the pizza formed by pepperonis,

WOIO-TV reported.

What are the details?

“It’s not funny,” Jason Laska told WOIO. “It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now.”

The couple told the station they tried calling the restaurant but were unable to reach anyone.

So they took a photo of the pizza featuring the pepperoni swastika — which was backward — and posted it to social media, WOIO reported.

Turns out Misty Laska learned the culprits were teenage employees just joking around — and they mistakenly sold the offending pizza to her husband, the station said. The teens weren’t named because some of them are juveniles, WOIO said.

A reporter visited the Little Caesars location Sunday, but she said it was closed despite its 11 a.m. opening time.

Couple wants culprits held to account

The Laskas told the station they want those responsible for the pepperoni swastika held accountable.

“The point is, there should not be this kind of hate happening today,” Misty Laska added to WOIO. “With the climate we’re in right now, why make a joke like that?”

Jason Laska concurred, telling the station that “we’re trying to solve hate, and even if this was just a joke internally for the employees, just stop. Stop with the symbolism and let it go away.”



WOIO shared a statement from Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.: “We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.”

Misty Laska also took an opportunity Sunday to upbraid those who doubted the couple’s story:

“I hope, at the very least, that you get free pizza pizza forever,” one tweet commenter

noted.

Here’s a report on the incident from WEWS-TV:

