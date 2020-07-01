https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/d-c-mayor-murielbowser-july4/2020/07/01/id/975218

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that the July 4th celebrations planned by the Trump Administration violate the guidance provided by public health officials, CNN reports.

“We know that this is a special event for the Department of the Interior. We communicated to them that we do not think that this is in keeping with the best (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (DC) Department of Health guidance, but this event will take place entirely on the federal property,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference after the Department of Interior and National Park Service announced that the President’s Independence Day celebration would take place on the National Mall along with a 35-minute firework display and a military flyover.

“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage,” the White House said in a statement last month, announcing that the president and first lady would attend an event called “Salute to America” on the White House South Lawn and nearby Ellipse.

Bowser previously cancelled the city’s planned Independence Day parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has encouraged D.C. residents to celebrate the holiday at their homes.

