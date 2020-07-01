https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/el-al-cancels-flights-notice/

(JERUSALEM POST) — El Al has cancelled all flights planned for Wednesday, after the pilot’s union announced that pilots would not embark on flights due to the company’s financial crisis.

According to Globes, El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin ordered all of the company’s aircraft to return to Israel. All flights, including both passenger and cargo flights, are cancelled until further notice.

El Al lost $140 million, about half a billion NIS, in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by the company on Tuesday.

