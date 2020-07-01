https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/epic-matt-gaetz-teams-democrat-ro-khanna-push-back-liz-cheneys-endless-war-afghanistan/

Last week House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) introduced the Afghanistan Partnership and Transparency Act, bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) intended to ensure that the American people and Congress are fully informed about the effects of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan, including its effects on national security.

Liz Cheney demands that troops remain in Afghanistan.

US troops have been in Afghanistan since 2001!

President Trump wants to bring the troops home.

Americans want to bring the troops home.

On Tuesday Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted out he is joining with Democrat Ro Khanna to bring the troops home from Afghanistan.

Agree 💯 I’m your Huckleberry. It is past time to end the war in Afghanistan. https://t.co/cGTUtXok7x — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 1, 2020

TRENDING: Woke Harvard Senior Claims TikTok Video of Her Saying She’ll Stab and Watch Bleed Out the Next Person with ‘Caucasity’ to Say All Lives Matter is a Joke

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

