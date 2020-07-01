https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/far-left-governor-jay-inslee-booed-off-stage-eastern-washington/

Far Left Governor Jay Inslee was heckled and booed off stage during his visit to the Tri-Cities area on Tuesday.

Inslee still has most of the state locked down including the eastern part of Washington state.

Inslee was finally forced to move his rally inside.

WATCH: Gov. Inslee was heckled off the podium during a visit to Tri-Cities, addressing the spike in COVID-19 cases there. “Disparage any governor or senator or president you desire,” he said after moving the conference indoors, “but do it with a mask on!” pic.twitter.com/R2Unm9Rg0y — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) July 1, 2020

During Gov. Inslee’s visit to Tri-Cities today, he emphasized the need to wear masks and keep people healthy, along with the desire to reopen the economy. What wasn’t really answered – when Benton/Franklin counties can finally move to Phase 2, or even 1.5. Here’s a quick recap. pic.twitter.com/QZuu85bPVC — Carissa Lehmkuhl (@CarissaKVEW) July 1, 2020

The people are upset with his failed leadership.

Chron.com reported:

Speaking outdoors at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Inslee was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers as he urged residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. “Open it up,” one heckler shouted in an apparent reference to widespread business closures in the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The community is still in Stage I of the pandemic, which means most businesses are shut down. The heckling continued as a masked Inslee spoke. Finally the Democratic governor, who used to represent the Tri-Cities in the U.S. House, had had enough. “We’re going to go inside,” he said.

This is the same governor who allows squatter camps to pop up and form their own government inside the city of Seattle.

.@GovInslee first attempt at a press conference. This is why we can’t have nice things. pic.twitter.com/7JxtbJEAbl — Ashley Stubbs (@MsAshleyStubbs) June 30, 2020

@GovInslee had to move inside after people continued to interrupt him. pic.twitter.com/R9Fot1T9sj — Guillermo Motta (@GMottaTV) June 30, 2020

