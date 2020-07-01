https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/far-left-governor-jay-inslee-booed-off-stage-eastern-washington/

Far Left Governor Jay Inslee was heckled and booed off stage during his visit to the Tri-Cities area on Tuesday.

Inslee still has most of the state locked down including the eastern part of Washington state.
Inslee was finally forced to move his rally inside.

The people are upset with his failed leadership.
Chron.com reported:

Speaking outdoors at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Inslee was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers as he urged residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Open it up,” one heckler shouted in an apparent reference to widespread business closures in the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The community is still in Stage I of the pandemic, which means most businesses are shut down.

The heckling continued as a masked Inslee spoke. Finally the Democratic governor, who used to represent the Tri-Cities in the U.S. House, had had enough.

“We’re going to go inside,” he said.

This is the same governor who allows squatter camps to pop up and form their own government inside the city of Seattle.

