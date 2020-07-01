https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-reports-record-high-number-of-background-checks-in-june-as-gun-sales-surge_3408797.html

Gun retailers across the nation executed a record number of criminal background checks in June, according to statistics from the FBI.

The FBI reported that 3,931,607 background checks were conducted through the National Instant Background Check System this year, the highest number since the bureau began to track the statistic 14 years ago.

The number of background checks does not necessarily correlate with the number of gun sales in a given month, but the figure is used for forecasts and estimates. Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, an organization which filters out unrelated background checks and factors in retailer reports, estimated that that guns sales soared 145 percent compared to June last year.

The increase was particularly steep in handgun sales, which surged more than 177 percent year-over-year to over 1.51 million units. Long gun sales jumped by over 114 percent, with 690,212 units sold in June.

“Relative to same-month sales in June 2019, firearms sales soared yet again in June 2020. Once more, demand was particularly strong for handguns. The first week of June saw especially high background check volumes, presumably related to the aftermath of the killing of Mr. George Floyd,” Jurgen Brauer, the chief economist at Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting (SAAF), said.

Gun sales began to boom in March this year amid the fears and lockdowns connected to the pandemic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, commonly known as the coronavirus. According to SAAF, actual firearms sales peaked in March as news of the CCP virus outbreak dominated media headlines around the world. The five days from March 17 to March 21 take up half of the top 10 days with the highest number of background checks, according to the FBI.

The sales boom continued in June alongside nationwide protests and riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the approach of the 2020 election. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is running on a strict gun control platform, which may be driving some gun purchases by buyers wary of a Democratic triumph in November.

Four weeks in June are now in the top 10 weeks with the highest number of background checks since the FBI began to keep the records in 1998. The week of June 1-7, when the riots were most intense, is now the second highest week in terms of total background checks.

Bud’s Gun Shop, a major online gun retailer, advised its customers recently that order shipments may be significantly delayed to the increased order volume.

