TESLA reportedly fired five factory workers for not coming back to work amid coronavirus fears – even though Elon Musk said they weren’t obligated to.

Two employees at the electric automaker’s Fremont, California factory claimed they were sacked for “failure to return to work” during the state lockdown in May after taking unpaid leave.

The Tesla plant in Fremont, California, where five workers were reportedly sackedCredit: AP:Associated Press

Musk previously assured his workers they could say home if they were uncomfortableCredit: Reuters

The Washington Post then reported that three more people were let go because they opted to stay home during the pandemic out of fear for their loved ones.

One welder feared he would expose his one-year-old son, who has respiratory problems; a second staffer was caring for their aging stepfather; and a third person was concerned for their fiancee, who was recovering from heart surgery and suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Though their managers were initially sympathetic, the ousted Tesla workers claimed that they were all let go by the end of June.

The Sun reached out to Tesla for comment on July 1.

“The company, Elon [Musk] included, they don’t really care about the health and well being of the employees,” said Nayo Miller, 39, of Richmond, who was fired on June 26 for what the company described as “abandoning” his job.

“The manufacturing of the vehicles supersedes our safety.”

Tesla workers claimed they were sacked over COVID concernsCredit: AFP or licensors

CEO Musk has raged against the lockdown measuresCredit: AP:Associated Press

‘EMPTY ASSURANCES’

At a June 15 news conference, Carlos Gabriel and Jessica Naro said they thought they were targeted for their concerns about working conditions at the Fremont factory, despite Musk‘s assurances.

“Some people don’t really care about wearing [personal protective equipment],” Gabriel told the newspaper.

“PPE is thrown on the ground after being used. People are afraid to go to the bathroom. People are afraid to eat.”

Naro spoke to an HR representative and got her job back, but Gabriel didn’t hear back after he insisted on having their conversation by email or recording it on the phone.

Previously, Musk said if “you feel uncomfortable coming back to work at this time, please do not feel obligated to do so,” as he reopened the plant back in May.

POLICY BACKTRACK

But that month, the company appeared to roll back this policy in a later email, which states that Tesla’s Attendance Policy would be reinstated on May 22.

In it, employees were informed if they wished to stay away from work they could “receive Unpaid Leave until May 31.”

Six anonymous Tesla workers told the Post the Northern California factory had substandard social distancing and sanitizing measures in place.

The report alleged workers were “hovering over each other,” and cited a lack of transparency and communication between managers and staffers regarding the spread of the deadly bug.

Even though their co-workers would disappear for weeks, supervisors would just say they were “sick” without specifying what was wrong, the Post reported.

He described the coronavirus lockdown measures as ‘fascist’Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Tesla was ordered to keep California factory closed due to coronavirus disease pandemicCredit: EPA

‘DANGEROUS’ REOPENING

After a prolonged standoff with Alameda County health officials, Musk’s factory eventually reopened on May 18.

The plant had reportedly been producing cars for up to a week before that, however.

CEO Musk had raged against “fascist” lockdown measures, claiming the government was “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.”

But workers have expressed their worries about the mitigation measures in place.

“I mean, it’s dangerous,” said the employee who decided to stay home out of concern for their ailing fiancee.

“There’s 15, 20 people standing right up on each other, front to back at the time clock in a group.

“When they sit down and eat, everybody’s right up on each other, mask down and everything.”

Tesla published a 38-page “Return to Work Playbook” which outlined how they would protect workers by upping cleanliness and preventing the spread – but workers claimed that it isn’t sufficient.

But the company reportedly pressurized workers to return to work, saying staying at home put their unemployment benefits in jeopardy in an email cited by the New York Post.

Reports say workers had been building cars a week before the factorys official reopening on May 18Credit: AP:Associated Press

Tesla remained open citing ‘conflicting information’ after GM, Ford, Chrysler and Fiat shut their plants back in MarchCredit: Reuters

A few months ago, Tesla’s CEO said the ‘danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona’Credit: AP:Associated Press

That said, danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona imo. If we over-allocate medical resources to corona, it will come at expense of treating other illnesses. Track graph at bottom of this page: https://t.co/7nWKjiZyFn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2020

Elon Musk ‘defies California lockdown and REOPENS Tesla plant’ after filing lawsuit over coronavirus closure

