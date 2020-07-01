https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-antifa-member-slams-democrat

A former Antifa member criticized House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) for dismissing the organization as “imaginary” during a hearing last week, according to the Daily Wire.

Nadler attacked Republicans for prioritizing Antifa concerns over addressing racial injustice or police reform efforts.

“They couldn’t utter the phrase ‘black lives matter’ and could barely [broach] the subject of police reform,” Nadler said Thursday. “Instead, their amendments. I’ve given you about half of them, just listed here, were arrant nonsense, off-topic, dealing with imaginary things like Antifa and completely negating the entire purpose of the bill.”

Former Antifa member Gabriel Nadales told Fox News that Nadler was wrong in his assessment of Antifa.

“Let’s look at what Rep. Nadler’s really saying,” Nadales said. “He’s saying that this is imaginary. That’s just false. I mean, the only thing that’s imaginary here is Rep. Nadler’s sense of justice. I mean, the protests I attended, they weren’t imaginary. Also, the windows that I regrettably broke, they weren’t imaginary. Yet every single time that we have left-wing politicians like Rep. Nadler denying and ignoring and even justify Antifa violence, it’s only going to continue to grow.”

Nadales said he was indoctrinated by the media and the educational system to believe that America was the enemy and that he was a victim, which led him to join Antifa, and that he only left the movement when he began asking questions about it and realizing it was something he should be condemning, not participating in.

“But one thing to remember is, where is Antifa really coming from?” Nadales asked. “Because Mr. Nadler thinks it’s imaginary. Well, it’s coming, oftentimes, from college campuses. I mean, there’s a professor out there who wrote a book called ‘Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,’ and there’s also so many other professors that promote this type of violence.”

