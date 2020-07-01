https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fox-news-anchor-ed-henry-fired-sexual-misconduct-allegation/

Ed Henry on Wednesday was fired from Fox News over a sexual misconduct claim.

Daytime news anchor Ed Henry was fired after an investigation into allegations of “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

The Hill reported:

“We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years,” the memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s president and executive editor, begins.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation,” they said.

“Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”