Seattle’s CHOP is finally being dismantled. After a series of shootings and sexual assaults, and many complaints and lawsuits by victimized citizens, the authorities have had enough. The Seattle Police Department compiled this video that shows some of the violence that characterized CHOP throughout its brief life:

It sounds like the process of liberating the captive CHOP zone is going reasonably well, although the police department notes some issues:

As of 7:45 AM, officers have made 23 arrests in the #CHOP zone for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault. One of the arrestees, a 29-year-old man, was in possession of a large metal pipe and kitchen knife when he was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/12qT7psBQQ — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

Then there is this:

Officers are investigating several vehicles circling the area of today’s operation. Police have observed individuals in the vehicles with firearms/armor. The vehicles also appear to be operating without visible license plates. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

A final farewell, I guess, from the “mostly peaceful” denizens of CHOP.

To me, the saddest thing about the end of CHOP is that they never had a chance to harvest their crops:

It would be nice to imagine that someone might learn from the CHOP fiasco, but that is expecting too much. CHOP couldn’t have been “real” socialism, otherwise there wouldn’t have been so many people getting shot.

