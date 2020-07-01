https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/governor-signs-law-requiring-parental-consent-girls-get-abortions/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law Tuesday requiring parents or legal guardians to consent before a minor can obtain an abortion.

The bill, SB 404, requires that a parent or guardian consent before a minor can obtain an abortion and increases penalties for abortion providers who refuse to comply with Florida’s requirement to care for babies born alive in botched abortions.

The pro-life law comes only a day after the United States Supreme Court ruled against a pro-life Louisiana law requiring that abortion doctors have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

The legislation was pushed by two Republican female lawmakers: state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Erin Grall.

“Today is a win for Florida families,” Grall tweeted Tuesday.

“We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for swiftly signing into law crucial protections for young girls facing an unexpected pregnancy,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a Tuesday statement. “This legislation is backed by a majority of Florida voters and simply requires that minors receive parental consent when seeking an abortion.”

“Parents in the Sunshine State will be able to protect their daughters from the abortion industry, which prioritizes its own profits over the health and safety of vulnerable girls,” she added. “We thank Senator Stargel and Representative Grall, both members of our National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus, as well as the Florida Family Policy Council and the Florida Catholic Conference for their tireless work advancing this important legislation.”

News that DeSantis signed the law also came amidst anxieties over a spike in coronavirus cases within the state. On Sunday, Florida recorded 29 new deaths and a death count that has risen to 3,518 since the pandemic began, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

