Senate Finance Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Wednesday said that despite polling, he thinks President Donald Trump was in a good position to get reelected in 2020.

Grassley during Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto” urged Trump to focus on the American people rather than himself if he wants to defeat presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden. He also called on the president to show more “empathy” if he wants to improve in the polls.

“I think that he’s in about the same position he was four years ago from the standpoint of what the polls show, and then you know the polls were wrong,” Grassley advised. “But let me give you an example: 124 days until the election. This election’s about the future. It’s about 329 million Americans. It’s not about one American, just Trump, and as long as Trump keeps it on what he wants to do for the American people, and that’s what he’s going to do, I’m sure. He’ll get re-elected.”

He added, “Also, I think that emphasis upon in his Twitter, because he tweets to about 80 million people, every day he puts out a positive message, it’s going to help him, and the extent to which he has the feelings of the people like those that are murdered by policemen, he can support the policemen for sure, we all have to support the policemen, but when something’s done wrong, then you speak about that with empathy, and the more empathy the president can show, the more he’s going to … go up in the polls.”

