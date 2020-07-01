https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hah-hundreds-march-sanford-fl-facemask-laws-chanting-body-choice-video/
This drives the communists nuts.
Hundreds of Floridians marched in Sanford, Florida on Wednesday against the facemask laws.
Florida is having a surge in coronavirus cases as more younger people are being tested.
Most people who get the virus show minor symptoms. Many do not even know they had it.
In fact deaths in Florida from the coronavirus remain constant.
RIGHT NOW: Dozens are marching in Sanford chanting “My body. My choice.” They are protesting after a mask order went into place in Seminole County today. pic.twitter.com/kMT7EebDKN
— Stephanie Buffamonte (@StephBuffamonte) July 1, 2020
The protesters were chanting, “My body, my choice!” a favorite chant by the abortion crowd.
