Members of the Seattle Police Department

stormed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, neighborhood on Wednesday.

Leftists occupied the lawless area for weeks following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

What are the details?

Fox News reported that the department made more than a dozen arrests in connection with the Wednesday operation.

In a statement, Seattle Police Department

said, “Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area, Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order.”

The statement

added, “Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings. Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.”

The department added, “Officers enforcing today’s order are wearing a higher-level of protective gear. Police are utilizing this equipment because individuals associated w/the CHOP are known to be armed and dangerous/may be associated with shootings, homicides, robberies, assaults & other violent crimes.”

As highlighted by the Daily Wire, journalist Andy Ngo pointed out that the demonstrators in the zone “didn’t put up much resistance this morning.”

“CHAZ was retaken by police in a matter of minutes,” Ngo added.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said that it was high time to shut down CHOP.

“The CHOP has become lawless and brutal,” Best said. “Four shootings – two fatal – robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area.”

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the mayor said, “Seattle has a long tradition of peaceful protest and advocacy for progressive change, and Mayor Durkan strongly supports those rights. Mayor Durkan will continue to listen to the leaders in Seattle’s Black community. She is working hard to translate the calls for change into real, tangible changes to policing and all the other systems needed for strong and healthy communities.”

The statement concluded, “She has prioritized these as Mayor, with investments in housing, education, youth opportunity, and economic equity. She proposes investing an additional $100 million into the Black community.”

