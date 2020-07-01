https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/taliban-intelligence-brief/2020/07/01/id/975095

Hillary Clinton is panning President Donald Trump for his claims that he wasn’t informed about intelligence that Russian operatives had paid the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Washington after reports indicated an assessment was included in at least one of his written daily intelligence briefings in early 2019.

“I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure,” the former secretary of state, who lost to Trump in 2016, responded on Twitter to Barbra Streisand after the singer posted a series of tweets that criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNN.

“Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton – a Woman with a powerful mind – would have handled this pandemic?” Streisand had written. “Being a mother and grandmother, she would’ve instinctively taken care of the public health of the people of the United States.”

Trump is well-known in the White House for not fully or regularly reading his President’s Daily Brief, but is instead orally briefed two or three times a week by intelligence officials, reports CNN. The White House says the president was not briefed about the Russia-Taliban intelligence in his oral sessions.

Clinton, meanwhile, has continued to attack Trump in recent months and has endorsed presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden for president, concluding her endorsement with “I wish he were president right now.”

