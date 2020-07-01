https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/horowitz-blitz-new-york-times-bestseller/2020/07/01/id/975284

Boosted by recent public endorsements by conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh and President Donald Trump, David Horowitz’s latest book, “BLITZ,” has climbed onto the most recent New York Times bestseller list.

“BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win,” published June 2 by Humanix Books, appeared at No. 14 on The Times’ nonfiction print hardcover list.

Predicting how Democrats and others would use race as an issue in the upcoming president election, “Blitz” – written before the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis – describes how Trump will win the vote in November in a landslide.

Limbaugh hailed Horowitz’s book on his June 16 show, quoting that “’Republicans are gonna be singing ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ once November comes and the election is over and the votes are counted.’”

“I mention this only because who else do you know predicting this? Some of you may be individually.”

“Biden cannot beat Trump. It’s not possible. The guy can’t string together two sentences. He cannot do it. On the playing field of common sense, Joe Biden does not belong.”

But “BLITZ” also was promoted by Trump in a June 18 Twitter post, calling it “hot.” “”Blitz” refers to both the war waged against President Trump by foreign and domestic adversaries, from Communist China to Marxist mobs in the streets, as well as his relentless defense of the Republic,” according to Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center.

