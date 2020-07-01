https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/confederate-flag-pentagon-military/2020/07/01/id/975201

The House Armed Services Committee wants the Confederate flag banned from all Pentagon property.

The panel’s members on Wednesday voted for an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to prevent the flag from being publicly displayed on all Defense Department property, including bases, workspaces, and front porches of military housing, according to The Hill.

“Recent, tragic events have underscored how much farther we have to go to heal the racial divisions that have plagued this country since our founding,” said Rep. Anthony Brown, who had offered the amendment.

“Prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag — a symbol that for so many represents white supremacy, oppression, and terror — in our military is an important step in that reckoning.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if it includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s amendment to remove Confederate names from military installations.

CNN noted the bill funds the Pentagon and is one of the pieces of legislation that Congress can be counted on to pass each year. Warren has offered an amendment to the bill that would require the Pentagon to change the Confederate names within the next three years.

