The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s investigation into the firing of State Department inspector general Steve Linick has been postponed, reports The Hill.

Brian Bulatao, a top State Department official who has emerged as a central figure in Linick’s removal, was set to testify before the panel Thursday. Linick was investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval, according to the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Democrats have suggested Linick’s firing was in retaliation for his investigations into Pompeo.

Linick in early June told the House committee his relationship with Bulatao was rocky, at best.

“I would say that sometimes the relationship was professional; at other times, he tried to bully me,” Linick said.

“The other thing I would add to that is sometimes I felt he was unfamiliar with the role of inspectors general.”

Linick also described Bulatao’s pushback regarding the Saudi arms sales.

“I was trying to draw that distinction that, while we don’t engage in policy making, we look at how policy is carried out as we are required to by law,” Linick said.

