Conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito may be eyeing retirement.

The “stronger rumor” is that Alito is “going to quit,” conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa on his show Wednesday.

He mentioned this in response to Costa’s report that said aides to President Trump believe Clarence Thomas, a conservative justice appointed by President George H.W. Bush, is the justice most likely to retire this year.

“Justice Thomas will never quit,” Hewitt added.

Hewitt suggested he learned this rumor when “people begin working the refs” this time of year.

“I’m hardly a ref, but I got a column in the Washington Post, and so they start working me about, ‘You know this person would be great if Alito quit,'” he said.

Alito, 70, was nominated to the high court by President George W. Bush in late 2005 to replace Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. He was confirmed the next year.

Hewitt also listed some judges he believes could be nominated to take Alito’s place, including Raymond Kethledge, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit; David Stras, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit; or Donny Willett, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

Costa, who told Hewitt, “That’s a great tip,” later tweeted that Hewitt heard that Alito’s family is ready to leave Washington.

After reading my latest Post report, @hughhewitt tells his radio audience this morning that he hears from several leading conservatives that Justice Alito, 70, is considering retirement, and adds that he also hears the Alito family is ready to leave Washington, D.C. — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 1, 2020

Costa reported earlier that Thomas has not given any indication that he plans to retire. The 72-year-old has been an associate justice on the Supreme Court since 1991. He was nominated by Bush.

One outside Trump political adviser told Costa that Judge Amul Thapar of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit is the favorite of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others if Thomas does decide to retire.

Hewitt said “everybody agrees” with Costa’s reporting on who is favored to replace Thomas should he retire soon.