https://www.dailywire.com/news/jada-pinkett-smith-denies-rumors-husband-gave-blessing-for-alleged-affair-with-singer

On Wednesday, representation for actress Jada Pinkett Smith said it was “absolutely not true” that the “Red Table Talk” host was given the blessing of her husband, fellow actor Will Smith, to have an affair with 27-year-old singer August Alsina.

During a “Breakfast Club” interview that dropped Tuesday, Alsina spoke about the alleged affair and Smith allegedly sanctioning their relations.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” Alsina told host Angela Yee, according to Page Six.

Alsina was apparently introduced to Pinkett Smith back in 2015 by her son Jaden.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” the singer said of Pinkett Smith.

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that, and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime,” he continued. “I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

“Contrary to what people may believe,” Alsina asserted, “I am not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous.”

“And I also don’t think that it is ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date … but in this instance it is very different because as I said, there are so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable [sic],” he added. “I have lost money, friendships, relationships behind it, and I think it is because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I have never done anything wrong.”

The singer called the Smith family “beautiful people.”

“I love those people literally like my family,” he said. “I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people.”

The famous couple have long been rumored to have an “open relationship,” according to The Huffington Post.

Back in 2015, Pinkett Smith told host Howard Stern that she is not her husband’s “watcher.” “Here’s the deal with that, Howard, you’ve got to trust who you’re with. And at the end of the day, I’m not here to be anybody’s watcher,” she explained. “I’m not his watcher. He’s a grown man. Here’s what I trust – I trust that the man that Will is, is the man of integrity. So, he’s got all the freedom in the world. As long as Will can look himself in the mirror and be okay, I’m good.” Pinkett Smith added that she understands Smith is attracted to other woman.

“Here is what’s real – I’m not the kind of woman that believes a man is not going to be attracted to other women,” she told Stern. “I’m just not that girl. It’s just not realistic. And just because your man is attracted to another woman does not mean he doesn’t love you. That’s not what it means. And it doesn’t mean he’s going to act on it. If your man can’t really see another woman’s beauty, how the hell is he going to see yours?”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

