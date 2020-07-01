https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JohnBoltonBook-trump-whitehouse/2020/07/01/id/975292

Former national security adviser John Bolton’s new tell-all about his time in the White House has sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week of U.S. sales, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

The memoir, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” accuses President Donald Trump of asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for help to win his reelection bid in 2020. The book is also highly critical of Trump’s foreign policy decisions

Trump attempted to block the release of the book due to national security violations, but it hit the stores anyway on June 23.

Simon & Schuster said the book sales included those that were ordered but haven’t been shipped yet. The publisher said it ordered additional hardcover copies that will push its total sales to a million.

“We expect it to be at the top of the bestseller lists in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, as well as in the United States,” said Jonathan Karp, Simon & Schuster’s chief executive, in a statement. “The public clearly is fascinated with what Bolton has to say in this election year, and we expect the curiosity to continue.”

A federal judge denied a request to block the book’s publication in June, despite saying Bolton’s book probably “jeopardized national security.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

