Rapper Kanye West has released his latest single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” from forthcoming album “God’s Country.”

This is the Christian rap mogul’s first new music since releasing “Jesus is King” in October and also drops with a music video.

What are the details?

West’s video features the rapper’s current vision of America in 2020 — complete with a morally degraded culture, violent and racist law enforcement officers, and living amid a global pandemic.

In the video, West begs for God’s deliverance for His people through Jesus’ blood sacrifice.

“Rain down on us,” West pleads in the lyrics, “wash us in the blood.”

He later adds, “Whole life being thugs/ no choice, selling drugs/ genocide, what it does/ slavery, what it does.”

The track also features rapper Travis Scott, who sings, “Thirty states still execute/ thou shall not kill.”

In another portion of the chorus, West also raps, “Wash us in the blood/ wash us in the blood/ and as we live in this evil and crooked and Jezebelic world.”

On the bridge, West and Scott together chant, “Holy Spirit, come down, Holy Spirit, come down, Holy Spirit, help now, Holy Spirit help now.”

Clips of the late Ahmaud Arberty and Breonna Taylor can also be seen throughout the video.

The video concludes with sobering footage from one of West’s Sunday Services rehearsals.

What are people saying about this?

Music critic Ben Beaumont-Thomas, in The Guardian, lauded West for the new song, calling it “masterful.”

“[West] is at his most powerful when he doesn’t try to be calm, but corrals his anger,” Beaumont-Thomas writes. “There’s a wider lesson there, perhaps, as the US faces its own moment of revelation.”

Critic Sam Moore, writing for NME, added that anyone on the fence about West will change their mind after listening to the new track.

“The purpose of ‘Wash Us In The Blood’: a familiar, in-yer-face kind of Kanye West creation that’ll pull his on-the-fence fans back in with the die-hards, all while setting us up nicely for our imminent trip to ‘God’s Country,'” he wrote.

