https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pierson-supremecourt-2020-judges/2020/07/01/id/975291

Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson on Wednesday suggested more people will be engaged in the 2020 election moving forward following some of the “interesting” Supreme Court rulings in the last two weeks.

“I think this is very indicative of the fight we had in 2016 and the naming of the justices that President Trump would choose as president and I think the record goes to show how extremely important this is going to be moving forward and what our country could actually look like if President Trump is not re-elected,” Pierson said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“I think now that we’ve had some of these interesting rulings come across, I think more people are actually going to be engaged. The president has already stated he would probably release another list of judges so that people can see exactly the type of judges that he would appoint to the courts.

“I think this is definitely going to be an issue that many people going into 2020 are going to be paying attention to as we see particularly in some of the blue districts who are really violating some of the basic rights under this guise that it’s a COVID cover and a lot of people are really taking a second look at what these rules and regulations should be.”

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana abortion law that could have left the state with a single abortion clinic, dashing the hopes of conservatives who were counting on Trump’s appointees to lead the court on abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts has also voted with the court’s liberal wing in three major cases: on a program protecting young undocumented immigrants, on job discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers and abortion rights.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

