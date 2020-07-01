https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kellyanne-conway-closures/2020/07/01/id/975162

As states start to return to restrictions and closures as their coronavirus numbers spiral, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday she’d rather see bars close now than schools remain closed this fall.

“We’re seeing a rise in cases in the states of younger people, not teenagers not kids thank God, but 25-34-year-olds,” Conway said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” adding that she’s heard from professionals that the numbers are up because young adults went out to bars that had reopened, or they returned to their jobs while being asymptomatic, while not yet being infected.

At the same time, the nation must have priorities, said Conway.

“If you want to open the bars now, or do you want to open the schools and daycare centers in a few short weeks?” she said. “I vote for the latter and not just because I have four school-age children, but because we know that opening our schools and getting our children back to their normal routines and structural support is really the key.”

While keeping children home, “we’re creating a pandemic within a pandemic,” said Conway. “Not every mother can deal with the horror of knowing she can’t support her children if she’s not back to work, yet she can’t see them and shelter them. We need to make sure these kids have the services they need.”

Meanwhile, the latest upsurge is mostly with younger people, who are not “on ventilators compared to what we saw months ago when the Democratic governors lied about needing tens of thousands of ventilators,” said Conway. “Everybody who needed a ventilator got a ventilator.”

Most younger people who end up on a ventilator have underlying conditions like asthma, she added, but most are expected to recover.

Meanwhile, she predicted Trump can return to holding some rallies, but she thinks they have to involve fewer people and be held outside, but still, there are “many people who support Donald Trump who walk across broken glass for him are not going to go to the rallies and that’s okay. They are going to support him in different ways.”

