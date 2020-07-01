https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kellyanneconway-school-choice-segregation/2020/07/01/id/975281

Segregationists have long sought to keep Black kids out of certain schools, and now Democrats against school choice are “preventing the kids from exiting,” according to White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway on Newsmax TV.

“Joe Biden is against school choice,” Conway told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “Years ago, disgracefully, people stood in front of the schoolhouse door, preventing children of color from going into the school and assimilating it and having their rights.

“Now, they’re standing at the schoolhouse door, preventing the kids from exiting and just giving them another option.”

Conway was applauding Tuesday’s Supreme Court decision which struck down a state ban on taxpayer funding for religious schools. President Donald Trump has been an advocate for it, calling it a “civil rights issue of all time.”

“We’re fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights [issue] of all-time in this country,” Trump told reporters earlier this month. “Frankly, school choice is the civil rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond. Because all children have to have access to quality education.”

School choice allows public education funds to follow students to the schools or services that best fit their needs — whether it is to attend their assigned public school, a private school, charter school, home school, or any other learning environment parents choose for their kids.

“The upshot is school choice is thriving in this country,” Conway told host Sean Spicer. “President Trump said, ‘if you can dig out the Panama Canal, put a man on the moon, win two world wars, we certainly can provide a quality education.’

“I’ve never, ever, in 30 years of doing this, heard a single compelling reason why somebody’s against school choice,” Conway said. “Why are you against children, particularly of kids in communities of color having just a better option?”

Conway noted Republicans, Independents, and even Democrats can get behind school choice as a way to help lift up kids out of troubled school systems.

“It’s highly supported by Hispanics and African Americans,” she added. “Let’s give these kids an extra choice and a chance at life.”

