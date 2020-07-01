http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/G-K3oevRvWA/lamborghini-builds-4000-hp-luxury-yacht

A yacht is obviously a much different looking vehicle than a car but Lamborghini has managed to translate some of the DNA from the Sian. “This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organizations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.”

Like the Sian, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 uses V12 power. Only in this case, there are two of them. Twin MAN V12 engines produce 2,000 horsepower each, combining for an outrageous 4,000 hp. With all the grunt, the top speed is measured at 60 knots, making it the fastest of the Tecnomar fleet. Like a Lamborghini car, the yacht is completely made of carbon fiber. It measures 63 feet long and weighs in at 24 tons, putting it in the ultra-lightweight boat classification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

