I support black lives and the fight against racism, but not the Marxist, anti-democracy anarchist Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Since they recently explained that they are trained Marxists whose goal it is to remove the democratically elected president in the United States, they lost my respect.

The BLM Global Network co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, recently said to CNN: “Trump should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so, what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

Black Lives Matter thereby states that the organization is against the rule of the people.

If the goal is to implement authoritarian dictatorship in a Marxist revolution, the group is anti-democratic and anti-American in essence.

How exactly is a Marxist dictatorship going to help the black communities in the U.S.? Have we lost all knowledge about what happened in the Soviet Union, the Gulag or the Holocaust?

The demonizing of certain ethnic groups, as if good and evil corresponds to skin color, is precisely what the Communist and National Socialist (NAZI) systems implemented. Millions of Jews, Gypsies, intellectuals and gays were killed by Hitler. Ask George Soros about it; he was there.

Is Hitler’s race orientation the role model for Black Lives Matter?

Communist Antifa pushes for the same Marxist goal. The millennial black-clad mainly white youth are educated at American universities that have preached neo-Marxism 1960s hatred of traditional, historical Western values for decades now. No wonder they vote for Karl Marx’ bloody revolution. Are they paid by China or globalists?

Antifa claims to oppose “fascism,” but fascism is defined by Webster’s Dictionary as a totalitarian governmental system led by a dictator. Donald Trump was democratically elected by American voters. He is not a dictator, so Antifa is not fighting fascism.

The remarkably “white millennial” Antifa youngsters, who definitely have not seen the world or studied the Gulag, are stupid enough to support a coup d’etat in the United States. Their leaders should be tried for treason.

Note that it is the British Anti-Fascist Action (AFA), a militant “anti-fascist” group founded in 1985, gave birth to the Antifa movement in the United States, as Gatestone Institute points out. It may be argued that the now American Antifa is a British invention.

BLM recently decapitated and destroyed a statue of Colonel Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant who spent his life fighting slavery before dying in battle leading Union soldiers in the Civil War.

By tearing down statues of people such as Christian Heg, Black Lives Matter seems less and less about helping black lives, and more like useful idiots fulfilling globalist goals.

BLM and Antifa now strongly resemble the Islamist terror group ISIS that suddenly appeared out of nowhere in 2014. What about Africa and Egypt? Is BLM heading there to tear down monuments too, like ISIS did? The pyramids were built by slaves. In African museums there are mummies of ancient pharaohs who owned slaves.

What about the African tribesmen who sold slaves to Arabs that they had taken from other black tribes when at war?

This is how slavery began, long before the white man was involved. Is the BLM going to demand that African tribes that owned slaves erase their history and change their names?

What about tearing down the legacy of African leaders who in history profited from the black slave trade? What about the Arabs who bought slaves from the black tribes?

The white slave traders only waited at the coast as they were unable to enter the interior of Africa. Why no attacks on Arab nations?

What about Arabs who had white slaves? After all, more whites were brought as slaves to North Africa than blacks to the U.S., writes Larry Elder. Is it only black slaves that matter?

As it was British Christian preachers and activists who in the British Empire ended black slavery, is BLM not going to celebrate the glory of the British? The British Empire should be hailed for its work to end slavery.

The politicized agenda of the Black Lives Matter seem more about fulfilling the Democratic goal of removing the democratically elected president. And yes, the donations to BLM apparently go straight into Act Blue, which is a Democratic effort that has given hundreds of millions to rich, white politicians.

This will likely be the very element that ends up reelecting Trump in November if democracy in America still stands, as sane American are likely to vote for law and order Trump more than ever.

