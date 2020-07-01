https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Mary-Trump-Robert-Trump-book-nda/2020/07/01/id/975161

Mary Trump’s tell-all book may hit bookstore shelves, despite a legal attempt to block the book from being published, The Washington Post reports.

Thousands of copies of President Donald Trump’s niece’s book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” have already been shipped out, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

The president’s younger brother Robert Trump is trying to stop the book from being published. He claims the book violates a non-disclosure agreement that Mary Trump signed as a part of a settlement over her inheritance. The NDA prevents her from writing about any private family affairs, according to the suit.

Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist and uses “her education, insight, and intimate familiarity” with the Trump family to describe a “nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” according to the book’s description on Amazon, where it is already listed as a bestseller based on presale orders.

On Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Judge Hal Greenwald ordered a temporary pause on the book’s release, which is set for July 28, until he can hear the case.

“We did not learn anything about Ms. Trump signing any agreement concerning her ability to speak about her litigation with her family until shortly after press broke concerning Ms. Trump’s Book about two weeks ago, well after the Book had been accepted, put into production, and printing had begun. And we never saw any purported agreement until this action was filed against Ms. Trump and Simon & Schuster,” Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp wrote in an affidavit filed Tuesday.

The publisher said 75,000 copies of the book have already been shipped out.

Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr., told the newspaper they will file an immediate appeal over the temporary pause in publication, arguing it is a violation of the First Amendment.

“This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day,” he told the newspaper.

Robert Trump, in a statement through his lawyer, Charles Harder, said he was “very pleased” by the judge’s ruling, according to The New York Times. Harder said they would “vigorously” litigate the case over Mary Trump’s “egregious conduct.”

