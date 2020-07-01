http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HCWOSnj03RY/

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago saw a 75 percent increase in shootings in June 2020 versus the number of shootings in June 2019.

NBC 5 reported that murder subsequently rose too, with 78 percent more murders in June 2020 versus June 2019.

Looking at the first six months of 2020, Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago witnessed a 42 percent increase in shootings and a 34 percent increased in homicides.

WGN 9 reported that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown plans to put 1,200 extra officers on patrol over the coming Fourth of July weekend in hopes of staving off a spike in violence.

Breitbart News reported that over 60 were shot, at least 16 fatally, in Chicago last weekend.

At least 100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago over Father’s Day weekend, 14 of them fatally.

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 56 people were shot in Chicago between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning of Father’s Day weekend alone. Nine of those shooting victims died.

More than 30 were shot, two fatally, in Chicago the weekend before Father’s Day and 35 were shot, five fatally, the weekend prior to that.

The Sun-Times reported 85 shot, 24 fatally, in Chicago during the last weekend of May 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

