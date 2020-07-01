http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ipQu4d_Zrs0/33025531

Many viewers reported seeing a statue of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein in downtown Albuquerque Wednesday morning. Viewers sent in photos of what appeared to be a bronze statue placed in front of the old city hall. Turns out it was actually a painted mannequin. Below the painted mannequin was a plaque that gave a brief background on Epstein and also read in part: He had a home in New Mexico, Zorro Ranch. He was also a rapist who died in prison. It then went on to list several court cases involving Epstein and his victims. By the time KOAT camera crews arrived the statue had been removed by city staff. City officials say are looking into how the statue got onto city property.

