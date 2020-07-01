https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-new-jersey-connecticut-issue-mandatory-quarantine-for-visitors-from-8-more-states_3408032.html

As cases of the CCP virus continue to increase across parts of the United States, people who wish to travel to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from eight additional states have been told they will be subject to a mandatory two-week self-quarantine.

Ahead of the July 4th weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that people must adhere to the quarantine measures if traveling from 16 states with high CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus infection rates.

These currently include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah, Cuomo said.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said upon issuing the updated “travel advisory” list.

The restrictions were first announced for eight states last week.

“We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

The quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state, and applies to people traveling from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a 7-day average, or with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

It came after Cuomo said during a news briefing in New York City last week that the state must work to ensure that infection rates continue to drop.

“We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again,” he said.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states’ beaches, parks, and other attractions would normally swing into high gear.

The self-quarantine period does not apply to travelers passing through the states for a limited duration, for example, stopping for air travel, bus, or train layovers, or stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, trains, according to officials.

People who travel from the states listed in the updated travel advisory to New Jersey for business are exempt from the 14-day mandatory quarantine measures.

