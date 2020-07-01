https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-police-de-blasio/2020/07/01/id/975203

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Wednesday said that Democrats “like criminals and they dislike police,” and said that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a “perfect example” of that.

Gingrich hit out at de Blasio for supporting a $1 billion cut to the New York Police Department, which diverted money to various youth groups and community development programs.

“How out of touch with the planet Earth do you have to be to have that kind of behavior going on, to have the sudden spike in murders that jump dramatically from a year ago, and to not figure out maybe you actually need to hire the new additional police?” he said on “The Fox News Rundown” on Wednesday.

Gingrich also said that he would like to ask the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, “how did he feel about 13 of his staff sending money to Minneapolis to bail out violent looters?”

Biden campaign staffers in May contributed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that opposes the system of using money to avoid imprisonment before trial, to help protesters in the state get bailed out of jail.

Gingrich went on to say that “Democrats are dedicated to helping criminals and crippling the police and the cost is going to be a dramatic increase in crime and a lot of innocent Americans losing their lives to really bad philosophy.”

