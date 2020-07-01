https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-tough-talking-now-woke-harvard-grad-meltdown-says-lost-job-deloitte-ima-stab-video-went-viral/

Recent Harvard grad Claira Janover posted a video Wednesday saying she lost her job offer from Deloitte as a result of her ‘I’ma stab you if you have the caucasity to say all lives matter’ video went viral this week. Janover had posted a disclaimer with the video that read, “for legal reasons this is a joke”.

In the new video, the once tough talking Black Lives Matter activist has a tearful meltdown, sobbing as she blames Trump supporters for losing the job she says she worked so hard to get.

Harvard grad Claira Janover says she’s lost Deloitte job over TikTok ‘stab threat’

She said in a TikTok video that she would “stab” anyone who told her “All Lives Matter”

Janover’s viral video and copy of ‘joke’ disclaimer, and one other video below where she expresses anti-white racism.

“The next person who has the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘all lives matter’, I’ma stab you! I’ma stab you! And while you’re struggling and bleeding out I’ma show you my paper cut and say, “my cut matters too.” As she talks, Janover angrily acts out the stabbing, getting close to the camera with each thrust, sans knife but acting with the psycho intensity of an abuser in a relationship. (Maybe she studies drama.)

Harvard senior Claira Janover threatens to stab anyone who says “all lives matter.” Will liberal colleges and universities ever teach students that speech ≠ violence? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VjiJv9w62N — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 30, 2020

For whiever has seen the video and read the comments #ClairaJanover said this as a joke too bad the racist people dont heve enough brain cells to understand this 🤣😘😘 pic.twitter.com/t6uvU1cYP7 — fafa4366 (@fafa43662) July 1, 2020

This is one of your students @Harvard pic.twitter.com/d3LTP0fuDa — Lummox: A Hired Hoodlum (@LummoxAHH) July 1, 2020

The grown up world is not like safe space college campuses where woke students get to bully and threaten others into submission. Too bad Harvard did not teach young Janover that lesson.

